PETALING JAYA: Consumers have been warned that plastic bottled water may not be safer, purer or healthier than tap water.

In 2019, the sales value of bottled water in Malaysia was approximately RM698.45 million, meaning that Malaysians spent that enormous sum that year for an advertised promise of safer, purer and healthier water.

Plastic bottled water can be toxic, contaminated and harmful, the Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) said today.

“Hundreds of recalls of bottled water have been done because of contaminants ranging from arsenic, mould, faecal bacteria, yeast, and algae to kerosene, bits of glass, and even cricket particles. Recent research has found more microplastics in bottled water than tap water,” its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said in a statement.

“Singapore authorities ordered a recall of bottled water from Malaysia in December 2020 after finding Pseudomonas aeruginosa – a bacterium found in faeces, soil, water and sewage – in it. Six months earlier it recalled another brand of bottled water from Malaysia for the same reason.”

A 2018 global study found 93% of 259 bottled waters to contain microplastics – double the amount present in tap water. The average concentration was 325 microplastic particles per litre of bottled water. One sample contained more than 10,000 microplastic particles per litre.

Another 2019 study found that people who drink only bottled water might swallow 90,000 particles with their water each year, compared with just 4,000 for those who stick to tap water.

Bottled water often contains plasticisers and other chemicals, which may interfere with the function of your endocrine system. A 2013 German study identified almost 25,000 separate chemicals in bottled water – at sufficient levels to cause a concerning level of hormone interference. Tap water did not show signs of this interference.

The Environmental Working Group in 2008 found bottled water to contain mixtures of 38 different pollutants, with an average of eight contaminants found in each brand of bottled water. Tests showed Coliform bacteria, caffeine, the pain reliever acetaminophen, fertiliser, solvents, plastic-making chemicals and the radioactive element strontium.

CAP has called for the following measures to taken for health and environmental reasons:

* National, state governments and local municipalities to ban bottled water from their facilities. Schools, colleges and universities should do the same.

* Progressively eliminate plastic bottled water sale in the country to safeguard public health.

* Improve the quality of tap water supplied to consumers.

* Make clean drinking water easily available in public places and gatherings, meetings and conferences.

“CAP also advises consumers to avoid commercially bottled water. Drink boiled tap water instead – it is safer, healthier, cheaper, and better for the environment,” Mohideen said.