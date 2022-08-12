Capital A wins award after website revamping and rebranding by IR Magazine

PETALING JAYA: Capital A Bhd (formerly AirAsia Group) has been awarded “Best IR Website” at the IR Magazine Forum & Awards South East Asia 2022 for its rebranding efforts from an airline to an investment holding company.

Capital A announced the name change for its former AirAsia Group’s investment holding company earlier this year to reflect the group’s new core business strategy as an investment holding company with a portfolio of travel and lifestyle businesses.

Accepting the award on behalf of the group, Capital A chief strategy officer Azita Nazrene said it is a recognition for the time and efforts it puts to ensure the brand transformation from AirAsia to Capital A was well represented and communicated to all stakeholders in the investment community.

“We believe investors, analysts and other visitors to the website will be able to learn of our past endeavours, the current journey and get a glimpse of what the future holds for Capital A,“ she said.

CEO Tony Fernandes added that the award heralds the exciting new age for its airlines and other portfolio businesses within the group, as it enters a new growth phase after over two years of downturn in flying.

“Our vision for Capital A is to be highly visible, transparent and communicative. Strategy-wise, we have started to see our plan due to the group’s rebranding to bear fruit and lead us closer to pre-pandemic normalcy,“ he said.

“We have achieved second consecutive quarterly ebitda profitability since the pandemic last quarter – all are underpinned by our four biggest business segments, which is the aviation, our engineering arm Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), logistics business teleport and digital business airasia Super App.”