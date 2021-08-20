Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect surrenders, taken into police custody

WASHINGTON: The suspect who threatened Thursday to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol building surrendered to authorities peacefully and was taken into custody, US Capitol Police (USCP) said, ending an hours-long standoff during which multiple nearby buildings were evacuated.

USCP said in a tweet that the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, “has been safely taken into custody.”

Capitol Police chief Tom Manger told a news briefing that the man had parked a pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress, which is part of the Capitol Complex, for several hours and had “advised he had explosives.”

Manger said officials do not know if there are still explosives in the vehicle and the site remains ‘active’ as investigation is ongoing. Officials still need to search the vehicle and render it safe, Xinhua quoted him as saying.

The suspect eventually got out of the vehicle and surrendered, bringing an end to negotiations during which law enforcement officers tried to use a white board to communicate with the man, who at one time refused to use a telephone officials sent to him via a robot, according to Manger.

The incident led to a massive police response on Capitol Hill involving the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad and the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police.

Multiple buildings belonging to the sprawling Capitol Complex were evacuated due to the incident, including the Supreme Court building, the Cannon House Office Building, the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building and James Madison Memorial Building.-Bernama