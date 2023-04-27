Car fleeing police crashes, four including child hurt

KUALA LUMPUR: Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed while trying to escape from police in an incident at the Putra Heights interchange on the Elite Expressway, here, early this morning.

Subang Jaya district police chief, ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, said that the 1.05 am incident occurred when a police car on routine patrol around USJ spotted a Proton Satria car being driven in a suspicious manner.

“Police first trailed the vehicle, then sounded the siren and flashed the blue light to order the driver of the car to stop for inspection, but it sped away until it hit the Seafield Toll barricade.

“Upon arriving at the junction of interchange 605 Putra Height, the vehicle suddenly swerved, before the driver lost control and crashed onto the road shoulder,” he said here today.

He added that the vehicle had four passengers, two men, a woman and a child, aged four to 30.

He said all the adults involved were seriously hurt, while the child only suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the vehicle had previously been reported missing in the Shah Alam area, and that was believed to be the reason the suspects tried to escape from police.

“However, all the (adult) suspects, who have past criminal records, with one of them wanted in a drug case in the Hulu Selangor district, have not been arrested yet because they are being treated in hospital and are still unconscious,” he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 186 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, for obstruction of public servants and driving recklessly on public roads.

“Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the Subang Jaya district control centre at 03-7862 7100,” he said. -Bernama