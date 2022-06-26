Car plunges into river: Woman, sons buried in common grave

ALOR SETAR: The remains of three family members, who drowned after the car they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a river at Jambatan Syed Omar, Jalan Sungai Petani-Baling yesterday, were buried here today.

The remains of Masyitoh Ibrahim, 37, and her sons, Muhammad Ziyad Zikri Sharudin, seven, and Muhammad Ziyad Haziq, five, were brought to her late mother’s house in Kampung Paya Kerchut here at 4.05 pm.

Their remains were then taken to the Masjid Az-Zaitun, here for funeral prayers with about 200 relatives and friends in attendance including Masyitoh’s husband, Sharudin Aziz, 51, and their eldest son Muhammad Ziyad Hadis, 10.

Masyitoh, Muhammad Ziyad Zikri and Muhammad Ziyad Haziq were buried in a common grave at the Masjid Az-Zaitun Muslim cemetery at 5.45 pm.

Yesterday, Masyitoh, who was driving the Proton Persona car from Kuala Ketil heading towards Sungai Petani, lost control of the wheel, causing the car to skid and veer to the left side of the road before plunging into Sungai Muda.

Meanwhile, Baling Police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat in a statement said the cause of the incident was still under investigation and the car would be sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for mechanical inspection including brakes.-Bernama