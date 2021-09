KOTA KINABALU: The Perodua Myvi car that was washed away by strong currents at Jalan Kionsom Lama, Inanam here late yesterday evening was found at 7.20 am today.

The Sabah State Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre in a statement today informed that the car was discovered about 200 metres from the spot it was swept away and currently the department's diving team is conducting an operation to retrieve it.

According to the statement a search for the two male victims, namely the driver Simon Sanga Tupe, 68, and his passenger known as Juning, 30, was still ongoing.

“Members of the diving team found signs that the victims were in the car, however the search is still being carried out,“ the statement read.

A video showing the car being swept by strong water currents into a neraby river, in the 6pm incident, has since gone viral. -Bernama