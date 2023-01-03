Car swept off road by floods, two men rescued

SARIKEI: Two men went through a terrifying moment when the Honda City car they were travelling in was swept by a strong current on Jalan Skim B, Meradong in Bintangor early today.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Station chief Nicholas Belulin said the station received an emergency call about the incident at 2.52 am.

“The car was swept away by flood water about 50 metres off the road but the victims, aged 28 and 32, managed to get out of their vehicle without any injuries,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to him, the firemen used a rope to pull the victims to safety.

He said the victims were traveling towards Bintangor town. -Bernama