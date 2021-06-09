Care centres not registered under Act 506 urged to do so immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix) yesterday urged all care centers that have not yet been registered under the Care Centers Act 1993 (Act 506) to do so immediately.

She said this was important, as it would enable the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to monitor the quality of services, welfare, safety and well-being of residents at the care centres.

In addition, registered care centres will always receive advice from SWD and other technical agencies, besides being able to enjoy the incentives provided by the government, she said in a statement, yesterday.

The call was made following the detection of a cluster involving the high-risk group at a care centre for the elderly in Johor yesterday, which was found not to have been registered under Act 506, and still in the technical agency approval stage.

However, Rina said the ministry through SWD would continue to monitor the situation at the care centre to ensure the welfare and interests of the elderly residents were not neglected.

Any inquiries regarding the care centre registration process can be made at any SWD district office nearby or by contacting Talian Kasih at 15999, or via WhatsApp at 019-2615999 which operates 24 hours a day. -Bernama