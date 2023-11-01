Cargo ship crews feared missing in Indonesian waters identified

JOHOR BAHRU: The identities of five crew members of MV Dai Cat 06 cargo ship who were reported missing in Indonesian waters on Monday have been identified.

Johor Maritime director Maritime First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said three of the five crew members were Malaysians namely chief officer Mohammad Syafarizan Mohd Noor, 24 and two sailors Mohammad Sudeh Sudin, 20, and Derrent Littor, 22.

He said the other two crews of the ship were Indonesian citizens, namely ship master known as Adi, 43, and chief engineer Damai Papane Ole, 57.

“Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) in Johor Bahru has received information from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Putrajaya at 11 last night that the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) of the Republic of Indonesia will coordinate the search for the cargo ship MV Dai Cat 06 based on information that the ship may be in Indonesian waters.

“Until now, there is no latest information on the discovery of the ship,“ he said in a statement, today.

Yesterday, Nurul Hizam was reported to have said that a cargo ship registered in Malaysia and carrying a load of 527 pipes worth RM726,205 and five crew, was believed to have disappeared in Indonesian waters on Monday.

The cargo ship’s missing report was made by the ship’s agent at 12.11 pm, the same day.-Bernama