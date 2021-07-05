Caring doctors, nurses give strength to fight, recover from Covid, says former patient

KUALA TERENGGANU: The sincerity of doctors and nurses in looking after him when he was admitted to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for Covid-19 left a deep effect on Syahril Hirman Azmee, 42.

Despite not having any blood ties, or know the doctors and nurses personally, he said the was they treated him during his 16-day at the hospital was like he was family.

“Their treatment of me, words of encouragement they gave, that I will recover was like a spell that made me want to fight against the pain caused by Covid-19,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Syahril Hirman, a Science Officer at the Central Laboratory Management Centre of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) was confirmed Covid-19 positive on May 17 and due to his deteriorating condition, he was admitted to the hospital as stage 4 Covid-19 patient.

He was in the hospital for 16 days, including three days at the Intensive Care Unit.

Syahril Hirman said the most critical and terrifying moment for him was when he had to be intubated.

“My health was deteriorating with part of my lungs already infected with the virus. I was given a 50-50 chance of survival and then given the opportunity to make a call to my mother.

“However, the doctor was very calm and convinced me that I’ll recover since I’m not a smoker, with no history of illnesses and and also because of my healthy lifestyle. The doctor’s words of encourage were of great help, giving me the strength to go through the intubation process,” he added.

After regaining consciousness, Syahril Hirman said he was transferred to a normal ward after his lungs showed positive development.

“The doctors there regarded me as one of the lucky Stage Four Covid-19 patients,” he said, adding that he was allowed to go home last June 1.

On his condition now, Syahril Hirman said he felt tired easily, like when going up the stairs.-Bernama