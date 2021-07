KOTA BHARU: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic Malaysians continue to extend assistance to underprivileged communities and affected groups regardless of race and and religion as seen from the number of food banks initiated by various parties.

A check by Bernama at several locations around Kota Bharu found that the food banks set up by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had attracted people from all walks of life who are in need of basic necessities.

Speaking to Bernama, Kelantan Food Bank secretariat chief Yeap Keng Hwa said the aid distribution centre located at Jalan Tok Hakim, here, was a collaboration between Kelantan MCA and the Kadampa Buddhist Association.

“The Kelantan Food Bank acts as a platform for those who want to donate basic necessities such as rice, sardines and cooking oil.

“Since we started operating on Tuesday (July 6), about 400 packs of basic necessities have been distributed to those in need. We are happy to be the mediator for those seeking help regardless of race and religion during this difficult time,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Tempatan Food Bank project manager Mohd Faizul Ab Fatah said it was the spirit of caring and unity among Malaysians that had inspired them to start the food bank network for those in need regardless of their background.

“We receive contributions from friends, the local community and the public. We provide basic necessities such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, flour, vermicelli, baby milk powder and disposable diapers.

“To facilitate distribution, the management will provide a questionnaire via WhatsApp to potential recipients or applicants. When the recipients are identified they will be called to collect the items,” he added.

He said since it began operation last Friday (July 2), Tempatan Food Bank has helped 120 needy families, adding that any one is welcomed to work together with the food bank to enable more people to benefit.

“Those who need help can come to the food bank at Section 47 Jalan Pengkalan Chepa,“ he added. -Bernama