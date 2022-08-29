Carlsberg celebrates record breaking 30-year partnership with Liverpool FC

KUALA LUMPUR: To celebrate Carlsberg’s 30-year partnership with Liverpool FC, #CarlsbergMY has launched their brand new Carlsberg LFC Legends Edition Cans!

Unlike other ordinary beer can designs, these limited edition cans feature the jerseys worn by the six LFC legends we will never forget - Ian Rush: Forward (1980-1996), John Barnes: Left winger (1987-1997), Robbie Fowler: Forward (1993-2001), Jamie Carragher: Defender (1996-2013), Sami Hyypiä: Defender (1999-2009), Luis García: Midfielder (2004-2007).

Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Clini said: “We are most happy and grateful that all our fans have made Carlsberg the beer of choice for every football occasion.

“Carlsberg has always been at the heart of football, and we are committed to continuously delivering the best football experiences to consumers who love the game as much as our brews. We want to honour the pride, loyalty and support of our fans with yet another exciting campaign this year to mark the 30-year partnership between Carlsberg and Liverpool FC,” he said.

John Barnes, who played with the Kop between 1987 and 1997 said he is honoured to be part of the campaign and said the partnership between the two represent the loyalty of the Liverpool fans.

“Even though Carlsberg came in when we were successful, we had a period of not winning any trophies and Carlsberg stayed with us for 30 years to show their loyalty. I can say the same about the Liverpool fans,” he said.

Sami Hyypia, who won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds in 2005, said that he is proud to be a part of the Carlsberg-Liverpool journey.

“It was an honour to play in a Liverpool jersey with Carlsberg sponsorship on the front. This 30 years anniversary shows how really strong this partnership is,” he said.

Fans can stand a chance to win these limited-edition keepsake cans when they purchase six full pints, 10 half pints, two buckets or one tower at their favourite bar or when they spend a minimum of RM20 at convenience stores or RM30 at super and hypermarkets and 99 Speedmart on either Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught or Carlsberg Special Brew.

Liverpool FC fans can also get the set for free when they buy RM300 worth of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught or Carlsberg Special Brew at super and hypermarkets and 99 Speedmart, official Carlsberg’s online stores.

About 100 mini football festivals have also been scheduled across Malaysia’s favourite eateries as the Premier League season commences.

All events happening from August to October this year.

Don’t miss out and keep up to date by visiting www.carlsbergfootball.com. Be sure to ‘Like’ and ‘Follow’ CarlsbergMY on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY for the latest updates.