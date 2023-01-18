Carlsberg Malaysia takes home 5 Prestigious Awards at Putra Brand Awards 2022

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Malaysia has bagged five awards at the 13th edition annual Putra Brand Awards on Jan 13 held at the One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya.

The brewer won the platinum award for its flagship brand Carlsberg, silver for both Somersby cider and its No. 1 French beer 1664 Blanc, while Connor’s Stout Porter and Japan’s No.1 premium beer Asahi Super Dry won bronze under the beverage-alcoholic category.

Carlsberg said the awards is a testament to its commitment in offering quality brews and engaging brands to Malaysian beer, cider and stout consumers.

Voted by over 6,000 Malaysian consumers, the brewer outshined other alcoholic beverages,

earning the platinum award, which marks the 13th consecutive win for Carlsberg.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s managing director Stefano Clini expressed his gratitude for having its flagship brand continue to be sitting on top of the winning list outperforming other alcoholic beverages for the second consecutive year.

“We promise to continue pursuing quality and innovation as we strive to Brew for a Better Today and Tomorrow. Here at Carlsberg Malaysia, we are all about celebrating moments and we want to bring all our consumers closer to their loved ones with moments of togetherness to celebrate festive seasons together,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, marketing director Olga Pulyaeva said that winning five Putra Brand Awards is

a testament of Malaysian beer consumers’ love for not just Carlsberg, but also the growing popularity of its established premium brews – 1664 Blanc, Somersby, Connor’s Stout Porter and Asahi Super Dry.

“With this, we will continue to strive to create even better beer, cider and stout enjoyment experiences for our Malaysian beer lovers and to always stay relevant, progressive, innovative and engaging with our consumers,” said Pulyaeva.

The event was launched in 2010 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia in association with Malaysia’s Most Valuable Brands.