Carlsberg plans RM110m capex for 2022, biggest amount in 30 years

PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd, which posted a 24% jump in FY21 net profit to RM201 million, has unveiled capital expenditure (capex) of RM110 million this year, its largest investment in 30 years.

Managing director Stefano Clini said the capex will be used to modernise its production facilities, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

He said this will improve the filling capacity and enable greater flexibility in packaging options, higher automation, more conducive working environment as well as greater sustainability performance in energy, water and waste management.

“The capex is a total restaging of our production capacity focused on bottling,” Clini told the media at a virtual briefing on the group’s FY2021 financial results yesterday.

“It is not only an increase of capacity with brand new shiny lines but also an increase in efficiency as well as a big step forward in our journey towards being environmentally friendly, in terms of water waste, energy consumption – as part of our long-term environment, social and governance (ESG) commitments.”

When asked about the likelihood of a full on-trade recovery, he opined that such a recovery will not happen in 2022, citing the consistent waves of Covid-19 as a factor.

Giving an example, he noted that the fourth quarter of 2021 saw a significant increase in footfalls in the on-trade channels to a very high level, but when Omicron hit, consumers got scared despite there being no official restrictions.

“In the last two weeks we have seen a decrease of 50% for patrons in the on-trade outlets. We don’t know how long this will last but there are ups and downs so we have to buckle up for the ride.”

The managing director pointed to the closure of entertainment outlets, mainly KTV and nightclubs, since the onset of Covid-19, as another factor. He noted that there is no view as to when these outlets are going to reopen.

On the issue of rising commodity prices, Carlsberg CFO Vivian Gun said aluminium saw the highest price increase in 2021 and the brewer had hedged aluminium way ahead of the escalating increase in cost.

“So the impact of 2021 is muted through the hedges,” she explained.

Similarly, the brewer had also hedged the price of barley before the start of 2021 and with these two strategies in place, it did not see a substantial impact in cost last year despite the elevated prices.

“Having said that, for 2022, unfortunately, the commodities’ prices have remained stubbornly high, and we keep seeing increases and we anticipate this will have an impact on our bottom line eventually.”

Carlsberg’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 soared 88.2% to RM71.42 million from RM37.95 million previously mainly due to higher revenue as well as the absence of one-off restructuring costs.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM542.32 million, a 14.8% increase from RM472.54 million previously.

For the full year, the group’s net profit stood at RM200.99 million, a 23.9% improvement from RM162.18 million reported in the previous financial year. Revenue came in at RM1.77 billion, a marginal drop of 0.7% from RM1.79 billion previously.

Given the performance, Carlsberg has proposed a single-tier final dividend of 46 sen per share for FY21, which translates into a total payment of RM140.6 million to be paid on May 12, 2022. Its total declared dividend for FY21 is 56 sen.