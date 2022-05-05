Carsome acquires WapCar, AutoFun from Tang Internet

PETALING JAYA: Integrated car e-commerce platform Carsome Group Pte Ltd is acquiring digital automotive content businesses under brands of WapCar and AutoFun from Tang Internet Ltd and its subsidiaries to form WapCar AutoFun Sdn Bhd, which will be a fully owned subsidiary of the group in Malaysia.

WapCar established its first flagship brands, WapCar and AutoFun in 2019. Today, it operates a number of automotive content websites and social media channels across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. WapCar provides a range of content which covers car exploration, transaction, and ownership experiences.

Carsome co-founder and group CEO Eric Cheng said WapCar has built a strong automotive content strategy in Southeast Asia, liked by a large and engaging customer base. The partnership will enable Carsome to capture and serve customers from their early stage of car exploration and bring a more engaging and fun experience to the car transaction and ownership journey.

“We believe our collaboration through content, technology and data will augment our ability to bring trust, transparency and choice to customers together,” Cheng said in a statement.

The acquisition comes after the company acquired a majority stake in auto company CarTimes Automobile and the acquisition of a listing and content automotive platform iCar Asia.