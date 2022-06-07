Carsome launches its largest showroom in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated car e-commerce platform Carsome has launched its largest showroom in Malaysia, which comes equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The over 9,290.3 square metre auto mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, can house more than 200 pre-loved vehicles as well as Carsome’s growing online inventory of over 1,600 cars.

Carsome co-founder and group chief executive officer Eric Cheng said the Carsome PJ Automall aims to enhance customers’ car purchase journey by offering them convenience and comfort under one roof.

“Customers are able to complete their purchase with on-site financial facilities that can process loan application and approval in one day,” he said at the showroom’s official launch ceremony, here, today.

The Carsome PJ Automall was launched by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The centre also offers two EV charging stations, in line with Carsome’s plans to offer EVs in its product sales line.

Cheng also said the launch of the Carsome PJ Automall is expected to strengthen the company’s online to offline hybrid offering and raise the bar on the car buying experience.

“Our motivation is to make this experience centre a lifestyle-centric one, where customers can walk in to enjoy the shopping process and more importantly, leave the worry and hassle to our dedicated team,” he said.-Bernama