CARSOME launches its ‘Women Take the Wheel’ initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with International Women’s Day, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, CARSOME, has announced its Women Take the Wheel initiative to be rolled out in Malaysia, with the company’s commitment to be more inclusive towards women.

According to CARSOME data, the number of female car buyers has risen by more than 308% in 2022, compared to the previous year. In response to feedback from its female customers on their needs and challenges when purchasing pre-owned cars, the Women Take the Wheel initiative aims to empower the female car buyer.

CARSOME Group President & Chief Financial Officer, Juliet Zhu said:

“We’ve heard the feedback of our female customers and recognize the challenges they face throughout their car ownership journey. In addition to providing trust, transparency and choice through our digitized car buying and selling experience, ‘Women Take the Wheel’ is our way of supporting women in making informed and confident decisions.

This is just the beginning, and we are excited to work with our women customers to bring more benefits in the months ahead. It is also indicative of our long-term dedication towards driving a more inclusive environment,” she said.

As part of the Women Take the Wheel initiative, CARSOME will be piloting an elevated customer experience in Malaysia for women with 11 customer specialists at selected Inspection and Experience Centers, including PJ Automall, Kepong, Kelana Jaya, Puchong, Klang, Seremban, Melaka, Skudai, Ipoh and Bayan Lepas.

These consultants will support and guide female customers to provide them with a seamless experience right from the test drive to car ownership, after which sales support would be given.

The program also kicked-off with a 30-day money-back guarantee for female customers, first of such offering in the industry and free 1 month life insurance from Fi Life, one of CARSOME’s partners in the Women Take the Wheel initiative.

This will be applied during the campaign period from 8 - 31 March 2023.

As the digital revolution sweeping across Asia, it changes how people access and navigate significant life decisions such as investment, insurance and automotive purchases, and the discussion was focused on how businesses can better anticipate the needs of women and cater to them more meaningfully.

Female customers hoping to take advantage of these offers can head over to the CARSOME Autofair 2023, from 17 to 19 March 2023 at CARSOME PJ Automall.

All CARSOME Certified cars booked during the Auto fair will be eligible for discounts of up to RM8,000, two-year’s worth of warranty and many other free gifts.