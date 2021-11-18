Cartels monopolising GLC projects in Kedah: MB

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor(pix) claims there are cartels monopolising project tenders issued by the state government-linked companies (GLCs).

He said the state government was scrutinising the matter and looking for ways to tackle the problem which, according to him, is being carried out by big ‘tauke’ (businessmen).

“I want to be open, it seems that some GLCs have become cartels. If there are 10 quotations received, nine belong to a cartel. I feel that this is not just happening at GLCs in the state but also at the federal level.

“Everywhere, there are cartels who have a grip (on projects) in agencies or anywhere the economy and money are generated,” he said in his reply to a supplementary question by Datuk Johari Abdul (PKR-Gurun) at the Kedah State Assembly here today.

Datuk Johari had asked whether the state government was prepared to shut down GLCs which did not generate profits.

Muhammad Sanusi said that whenever projects were offered, the cartels would submit numerous quotations to stand a higher chance of getting the job.

“This occurs in all our economic system, not only in Kedah but also in Kuala Lumpur. I hope we can overcome it in Kedah and we will fight all the cartels,” he said.-Bernama