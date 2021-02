KUALA LUMPUR: A head cashier pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust involving RM600,000 of the company’s money.

The accused, Nor Haslinda Ramli, 37, made the plea after the charge against her was read out before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

According to the charge, Nor Haslinda as the head cashier at Syarikat Sandu Enterprise Sdn Bhd had allegedly committed CBT by transferring the company’s money into her savings for personal use.

She allegedly committed the offence at the company in Jalan Diamond Square off Jalan Gombak, here. The charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code carries a minimum jail term of one year and a maximum of 14 years and with whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set March 18 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan appeared for the prosecution while Nor Haslinda was represented by lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar.

Meanwhile, in a separate Sessions Court, Nor Haslinda’s husband, Mohd Firdaus Sani Mohd Johari, 37, was charged with criminal conspiracy for ganging up with his wife to commit CBT involving the same amount of money at the same place and time.

The unemployed man was charged under Section 120B (2) of the Penal Code which is punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or a fine or both, if convicted.

Ahmad Zaharil, who also represented Mohd Firdaus, informed the court that his client was a persons with disabilities cardholder because he was affected by bipolar II disorder .

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set Apr 7 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Shamsudin prosecuted. — Bernama