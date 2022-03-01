Casual contact in MySejahtera: No more status change

PETALING JAYA: The MySejahtera app will no longer change a person’s casual contact status to yellow, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a tweet today, the minister said users will instead receive a reminder from MySejahtera to monitor and test themselves for Covid-19 if they are symptoms.

“Previously, when MySJ Trace/Check-Ins detected that you were exposed to a positive case, your risk status would change to Casual Contact (yellow).

“From today, your risk status will no longer change. You will get a notification instead. If you have symptoms, isolate and test,” he tweeted.