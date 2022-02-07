Categories 1, 2A Covid-19 patients don’t need go to CAC: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 and are in categories 1 and 2A but not at high risk do not need to go to the Covid-19 assessment centre (CAC), said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Instead, he said the individuals need to do self-monitoring through the Health Assesement Tool (HAT) available on the MySejahtera application.

In a Facebook posting, Dr Noor Hisham said the individuals will receive SMS or calls from the automated voice recording (robocall) service if they have not or do not carry out their daily self-monitoring.

Meanwhile, he said individuals who are positive and in category 2B and above (whether at high risk or not) or have worsening symptoms, are required to go to the nearest CAC or hospital for further examination without waiting for a phone call from the centre.

Category 1 is for patients who are asymptomatic while Category 2A is those with symptoms such as sore throat or flu without fever or shortness of breath, cough without fever or shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste but still have appetite, loss of sense of smell, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, fatigue but can still do daily activities, muscle aches but can still do daily activities.

Category 2B is those with persistent fever for two days or more, breathing difficulty when doing activities, chest pain, loss of appetite, tiredness, or experiencing worsening symptoms (cough, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea), low level of consciousness and less urination within 24 hours.

Dr Noor Hisham said individuals who are required to go to the nearest CAC for further evaluation will be notified via MySejahtera or contacted by CAC via SMS or phone call.

“The isolation period for Covid-19 positive individuals who are asymptomatic and have completed vaccination is seven days, while 10 days for symptomatic cases or those with either incomplete vaccination or have not been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

He also reminded the public to continue to comply with the recommendations as well as health advice from the Health Ministry and practice TRIIS (Trace, Report, Isolate, Inform, and, Seek) before attending social activities or get tested immediately if they have symptoms.-Bernama