Cause of brain drain needs to be looked at comprehensively: Adam Adli

SEPANG: The cause of brain drain, especially among youths in the country, needs to be looked at comprehensively, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim (pix).

He said one of the main things that need to be examined concerned the economic problems facing them.

“In this matter, we don’t just focus on youth development in terms of leadership or sports performance alone, but we need to take an approach to identify emerging issues in the matter of youth economy.

“It is not necessary to focus on one issue to solve it 100 percent, but we must have a method to solve this problem,“ he told a press conference after the Malaysian e-Sports Team Send Off programme at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today.

Adam Adli said the issue of brain drain cannot depend only on steps taken by the government, but rather the cause must be identified first.

Recently, the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was reported to have suggested that the government continue to work to improve the existing system and reduce the impact of the migration of local skilled workers abroad.

Adam Adli said that in line with the aspiration of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, youth issues will be given priority by the ministry towards solving their problems.

He said the ministry will implement initiatives based on the findings obtained through a study conducted by the Institute for Youth Research Malaysia (IYRES).-Bernama