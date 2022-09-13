Cause of helicopter crash near Bidor being investigated

IPOH: The Transport Ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau and the Royal Malaysia Police forensics unit have begun investigations in the location of the Eurocopter EC120B helicopter crash in the Chikus Forest Reserve, near Bidor.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said the demarcated area has been placed under tight security starting today, and the wreckage of the helicopter will be handed over to the owner for further action after the investigation is completed.

“An autopsy on the accident victim was carried out at 9 am today at the Forensics Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB),“ he said in a statement.

According to Mohd Yusri, the victim's wife is still overseas and is expected to arrive soon.

Search and rescue teams found the body of the pilot, Tsz Kin Richard Chan, 58, a Hong Kong citizen, in the cockpit of the helicopter on Monday.

The helicopter, owned by a private company, had lost contact with the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Tower at about 12.16 pm on Sunday while on a flight from Subang to Ipoh.

The helicopter was supposed to land at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here at 12.37 pm.-Bernama