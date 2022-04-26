Cause of Kawasaki disease still unknown

SHAH ALAM: Having barely entered the transition to endemic phase of Covid-19, Malaysians are now witnessing more reports on Kawasaki disease.

Paediatrician and neonatologist Dr Masri Muhamed (pix) told theSun that the exact cause of the disease is unknown.

“However, some suggest it might be linked to genes, viruses, bacteria, or other factors, such as chemicals and irritants,” he said.

Masri added the public should not be too worried as Kawasaki disease is not contagious and is not able to spread from one child to another.

Masri, who is a senior lecturer at the UiTM Faculty of Medicine and Hospital in Puncak Alam, said some of the symptoms of Kawasaki disease are fever for about five days, rashes, reddish and swollen extremities and reddish cracked lips.

“Other symptoms include peeling skin on hands and feet, ‘strawberry’ tongue (white coating with red bumps on the tongue) and exudative conjunctivitis (redness of the eyes).”

Masri said the Kawasaki disease has a 2% recurrence rate, which makes it highly unlikely to recur in a patient.

He added that based on a registry between 2006 and 2019 in southern Malaysia, the incidence of Kawasaki disease in children of less than five years was 14.8 per 100,000 population.

“The incidence in children aged between five and nine was 1.3 per 100,000 population and has remained stable over time,” he said.

Parents are advised to seek treatment immediately at the nearest medical centre if their child shows symptoms.

“Early treatment can help lower long-term risks,” Masri said.

He added that most children recover completely and have no lasting problems.

However, in rare cases, children have been reported to contract vasculitis, dysrhythmia, myocardial infarction, myocarditis and mitral regurgitation.

“These conditions may lead to other problems, such as aneurysms as well as increasing the child’s risk of artery blockages.”

Masri said diagnoses are made based on symptoms and clinical signs.

For example, echocardiography can help heart diagnosis to identify aneurysms and blood findings.

Recently, celebrities Amar Baharin and Amyra Rosli said their two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease.

More parents have come forward on social media to share that their children have been diagnosed with the disease.