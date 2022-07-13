Causes of KL’s River of Life infrastructure damage identified

PETALING JAYA: Floods, heavy rains, heat waves and a high number of visitors are among factors that contributed to the damage of infrastructure at the Kuala Lumpur River of Life (RoL) tourist attraction, according to Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

The explanation came in the wake of photographs shared by the public on social media, showing cracks and damage to RoL’s infrastructure. Questions were raised whether it is being properly maintained.

A Kuala Lumpur City Hall spokesman said it would conduct scheduled preventive and corrective maintenance more often to overcome the problem.

“Maintenance, monitoring and regulation are not one-off actions, as they are done all the time under our supervision. We hope that all parties and authorities will play their roles in keeping RoL’s infrastructure and area clean, safe, and pleasant for the public.”

The spokesman said doing so will ensure that RoL is kept in a good condition for many years to come and remain one of Kuala Lumpur’s key attractions for foreign and local visitors. A total of RM4.4 billion had been invested for the RoL project to transform the waterfront.

The project kicked off in 2011 to revive the Klang and Gombak rivers in the city and transform their banks into waterfront areas with potential for economic and commercial value through river cleaning, beautification and land development.

As a result, the RoL was listed as among the “World’s 10 Best Waterfront Districts” by the United Kingdom’s The Independent newspaper in 2019. Among the other waterfronts that made it to the list were the Shibuya Stream in Japan, Elizabeth Quay in Australia and Clarke Quay in Singapore.

The spokesman said the RoL project was estimated to have 35,000 residents, with about 93,000sq m for commercial purposes, creating more than 27,000 jobs, increasing the usage of public transport and reducing traffic congestion by 15%.

“RoL received a high number of tourists since its opening to the public in 2017, as the attraction is one of the many places in Kuala Lumpur that people frequent, especially on weekends and during school holidays.

“As a result, it affected its infrastructure, with some damage due to foot traffic, weather conditions and floods that happened in the area. Wear and tear also contributed to the cracks and damage,” the spokesman said.

RoL is located near Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad, the oldest mosque in the city. Other popular attractions near it are Central Market and Dataran Merdeka.

The nearby attractions are only a walking distance from RoL.