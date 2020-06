KUALA LUMPUR: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) says it will waive late submission fees for renewal of business registrations, the deadline for which was March 17, 2020, until June 30, 2020, in order to ease the financial burden of business owners affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

CCM said the waiver will benefit 270,000 business owners whose registration lapsed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

It said in a statement today that under Section 2(1)(b) of the Registration of Businesses Act 1956, it is an offence for a person to continue to operate a business after its registration has lapsed and the offender, upon conviction, faces a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years, or both.

For further details, contact CCM’s call centre at 03-77214000 or email enquiry@ssm.com.my. -Bernama