CDM Chong Wei in high spirits despite not travelling to Tokyo

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite not being able to join the Malaysian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, chef de mission (CDM) Datuk Lee Chong Wei (pix) is raring to perform his duties from home ground.

Chong Wei said the responsibility and trust bestowed upon him by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) far outweigh everything and he would give his best shot for the contingent.

The former badminton great said he is confident of helping the contingent through online interactions with the athletes and officials who will be in Tokyo.

“We all know that the Olympics is totally different this year as it will be held during an ongoing pandemic, but fret not, I will still rally my support and give words of encouragement to athletes from here to ensure their success in Tokyo.

“No pressure for me to do the job; I’m doing this for my love of Malaysia. I just want to seize the moment and enjoy lifting the athletes’ spirits,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yesterday, Reezal Merican confirmed that Chong Wei would not be going to Japan for health reasons on the advice of doctors but the three-time Olympics silver medallist will retain his CDM post.

Reezal Merican said while Chong Wei would monitor the athletes’ performances online throughout the Games, OCM secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib would manage the athletes in Tokyo.

Chong Wei also believed that Mohd Nazifuddin can do a wonderful job in Tokyo and pledged to keep in close contact with him to get the latest updates on the athletes.

Saying the Tokyo Olympics preparation has gone full swing, he hoped that the athletes will take good care of their health and avoid getting infected by COVID-19.

A total of 30 athletes will represent Malaysia in 10 sports at the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug 8. – Bernama