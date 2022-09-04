Celcom, Allo collaborate to expand 5G, telco solutions

PETALING JAYA: Celcom Axiata Bhd and Allo Technology Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a partnership for the execution and fulfilment of telco-related services, focusing on fiberisation, network resiliency, connectivity, information, and communications technology (ICT), internet of things (IoT), 5G and smart solutions.

The collaboration will enable a faster fibre infrastructure rollout by fibre optic connectivity expert Allo, while facilitating the rapid deployment of high-speed broadband in targeted industrial areas, network base stations and fiberisation of Celcom-selected sites. The partnership will also seek to accelerate the development of smart cities and create a better and brighter Malaysia through digital connectivity by both parties.

TNB president and CEO Datuk Indera Baharin Din said by leveraging on over 25,000km of TNB’s fibre optic infrastructure, Allo has peninsula-wide coverage to support a rapid and cost-effective deployment of high-speed broadband connectivity services.

“Through a reliable connectivity ecosystem that is offered by Allo and Celcom, it can be a driving force for comprehensive value creation across the industry, the development of smart cities, and the ability to transform the socio-economic landscape in Malaysia.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Celcom Axiata CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said the partnership will leverage on the strengths of both organisations towards the acceleration of digitalisation across Malaysian homes and enterprises as well as to significantly boost network operational efficiency.

The collaboration will also enable efforts from Allo and Celcom to drive connectivity and digitalisation across industries with technology solutions and services such as ICT Cybersecurity solutions, cloud, data centres and managed services, as well as IoT smart city solutions. Allo operates on a backbone infrastructure via Allo Carrier Network System for uncompromised service uptime that delivers availability, speed, reliability, and is built for high-performance solutions.