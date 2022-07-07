Celcom enhances network quality in line with JENDELA

KUALA LUMPUR: Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) will continue to enhance the quality of 4G network coverage and experience in line with the aspirations of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative.

Celcom Strategy Group representative Nor Azman Sulaiman said the company was committed to expanding coverage, optimising the network and improving network quality since it began operation 34 years ago.

Apart from that, he said, Celcom also constantly introduced new technologies, services and features in its services to strengthen the quality of broadband experience for users.

“Our mission to improve Celcom’s network until now, which is by expanding the coverage, is in line with Jendela’s goals,“ he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama Facebook “Internet dan Anda” programme last night.

On the challenges of the Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) service, Nor Azman said consumers could not use the call service without the 4G coverage.

Therefore, JENDELA’s goal in improving 4G coverage is to enable customers to use data services and make calls via VoLTE, he added.-Bernama