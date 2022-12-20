CelcomDigi, Petronas collaborate on offshore digital transformation, the first in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: CelcomDigi has collaborated with Petronas to equip its offshore platforms with full wireless connectivity in line with the global energy company’s aim to have the most connected platforms in Asia.

In a statement on Dec 19, CelcomDigi said the improved communication environment at the platforms will vastly benefit Petronas’ offshore workforce located across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“Having full high-speed connectivity coverage on the platforms means that it has 100 per cent wireless capabilities allowing the platform crew members to have 100% mobility and remotely manage their tasks with smart devices.

“They can be equipped with wearable Internet of Things devices to keep them connected at all times no matter where they are on the platform and be alerted of any potential hazards,” the statement said.

Digital connectivity solutions partner CelcomDigi will deploy and facilitate the highly secured private long-term evolution (LTE) network to all the main offshore platforms as well as power up a dedicated LTE core network at Petronas data centres.

CelcomDigi will also provide Petronas with comprehensive services to manage end-to-end network operations, field maintenance and service monitoring by highly skilled operations engineers.

The use of these highly secured private LTE networks started in 2019 at one of Petronas’ main offshore platforms. It enables real-time collaboration and significantly increase productivity on the platforms, the statement said.

Petronas chief digital officer Aadrin Azly said at the heart of every transformation, digital should always serve the interests of a business and its people.

“Petronas is no exception to this ethos. With the ability to connect assets kilometres apart and support the low latency and high-bandwidth transfer of data, Digi’s connectivity is perfectly suited to the offshore environment while providing an indispensable lifeline with loved ones for those living and working offshore for weeks at a time,” he said.

CelcomDigi head of enterprise sales Patricia Chooi said the collaboration underscores the commitment to deliver the best digital experience to enhance the safety and wellbeing of Petronas employees and to increase productivity on offshore platforms.

“We are proud to be part of this digitalisation journey to support Petronas’ efforts to connect all of its offshore platforms and facilities with innovative technology and customised digital solutions that enhances its operational performance while maintaining high safety standards,” she said. - Bernama