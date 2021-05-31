Celebrate Gawai with caution, adhere to SOP : Abang Johari

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has reminded Sarawakians to celebrate the Gawai Day with caution and always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set in an effort to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission in the country.

He said for the second year in a row, the Gawai Day had to be celebrated with certain limitations due to the Covid-19 pandemic that not only hit Malaysia, but also other countries worldwide.

It was very sad that many could not celebrate the festival with family and friends in their hometowns, he said.

“I would like to apologise to our brothers and sisters who are not allowed to return to their villages and longhouses due to the interstate and inter-zone restrictions imposed,” he said in his Gawai Day 2021 message.

Abang Johari said as part of additional measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, he had ordered the State Secretary against issuing cockfighting licences to ensure the health and safety of all parties.

“It is an unpopular yet necessary decision. Previously, we have issued a directive that the Aidilfitri celebration only be allowed on the first day which was also an unpopular decision among the Muslim community. However, it must be done so that the situation could be controlled,” he said.

Abang Johari also gave assurance that the state government would do its best to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak.

He said as of May, a total of RM242 million had been spent for that purpose which covers quarantine costs, food supplies, logistics an other equipment.

“A total of RM2.6 billion has also been spent to provide the special assistance under BKSS (Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang) 1.0 to 5.0 packages, to help ease the burden of the people during this difficult time,” he said.-Bernama