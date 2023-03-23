Celebrating ‘175 Years of Brewing Excellence and Sustainability’ in 2022 Integrated Report

SHAH ALAM: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd has published its Annual Integrated Report for the financial year 2022 on March 16, marking the second year of the group’s three-year journey towards full integrated reporting for the financial year 2023.

Themed “175 Years of Brewing Excellence and Sustainability” as Carlsberg beer celebrated its 175th global anniversary last year, the report outlines the group’s commitments and milestones in creating value for its stakeholders.

The report also marks its maiden attempt at reporting in line with Bursa Malaysia’s Enhanced Sustainability Reporting Guide 3rd Edition, including the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) recommendations. With a more balanced and inclusive reporting guided by the Value Reporting Foundation, the report provides relevant and comparable data to the Group’s shareholders and stakeholders regarding its allocation of six capitals and the value it hascreated and preserved over the years.

The group details both its financial and non-financial performance for 2022 in the integrated report, summarising the results of its seven-year corporate strategy SAIL’22 and Together towards ZERO (TTZ) sustainability programme.

The group has embarked on a new five-year corporate strategy SAIL’27, starting 2023 onwards, and evolved to an enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme, Together towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB), which addresses a broader set of material ESG topics through a more holistic approach.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said: “With the conclusion of SAIL’22 and a vast majority of its ambitions met, we look forward to charting our future path next, with SAIL’27 that sets to optimise our portfolios, priorities and execution, all while driving a winning culture and creating value for our stakeholders. We hope that with the collective efforts of our employees, customers, partners and other key stakeholders, we are set to deliver net zero carbon emissions throughout our value chain by 2040.”

Throughout the preparation of this report, the group has been guided by relevant frameworks, guidelines and standards, including the Bursa Malaysia’s Enhanced Sustainability Reporting Guide 3rd Edition, which features the disclosures for common sustainability indicators, ahead of the date to comply for companies listed under the Main Market.

The report also presented the group’s programmes and performance in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN

SDGs) and the 10 Principles of the UN Global Compact, as well as summarised the group’s governance, strategy, risks management and targets in the format of the Task Force on ClimateRelated Financial Disclosures.

Stefano Clini added: “In end 2022, we conducted a materiality assessment to help ensure that our stakeholders’ expectations are ultimately balanced and addressed through the group’s strategy, priorities, capital allocation and decision making. There were 27 material matters deemed important and relevant to our business and stakeholders that were reported in detail. Discussions and plans to address the risks and opportunities of the key matters were also presented in the sustainability statement, including economic priorities, environmental stewardship, social commitments and corporate governance. This is a step change that we are proud to have achieved in our integrated report this year as we stay true to our purpose of Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow, by engaging our stakeholders.”

Carlsberg Malaysia is also humbled to be recognised in the National Annual Corporate Report Awards 2022. Its first integrated annual report for year 2021, published in March 2022, won Silver in the Excellence Awards in the Companies with RM2-10 billion in Market Capitalisation category.