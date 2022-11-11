Celebrating the accounting profession with Taylor’s International Accounting Day 2022

“At Taylor’s, we understand that a conventional syllabus can only get you so far. We believe that students should gain not only accounting acumen, but also a life-long career-building experience. Beyond just textbook learning, we also want to nurture young financial professionals to build a rewarding career where they can thrive in top corporate sectors supported by the resources and partnerships that we have to offer. Which is why we are hosting Taylor’s International Accounting Day – to enable students and prospects the ability to gain competitive advantage for their careers even before they graduate and build a platform where everyone including fresh graduates and seasoned professionals can connect with leaders in the field,” said Professor Dr Pradeep Nair, Taylor’s Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer.

Co-hosted by Taylor’s College School of Professional Studies and Taylor’s Business School, TIAD’22 serves as a platform for students, fresh graduates and working professionals alike to come together for a day intended for knowledge-sharing, and networking. Leveraging on the institution’s strong partnership with local and global industry players, the event brought together organisations such as MICPA x CA ANZ; GoKudos, and TraTax for their ‘meet-the-firm’ activities to allow attendees the opportunity to learn more about the accounting field. This sets a strong foundation for those seeking a career in the accounting and financial field to increase their career prospects in the public, private or governmental area as they get to network with industry representatives in both the public and private sector.

PETALING JAYA : In its commitment to provide students with a learning experience that propels them for a meaningful career in the future, Taylor’s organised its inaugural Taylor’s International Accounting Day 2022 (TIAD’22), supported by the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

Additionally, in conjunction with the International Accounting Day celebration which falls on 10th November each year, TIAD’22 celebrated outstanding accounting professionals who have made significant impact on the profession and have shown great dedication, passion, and professionalism in their work through the “Taylor’s Accountants of the Year” award.

“Given the economic challenges we have faced over the past few years, accountants and financial professionals are working harder than ever to ensure that the nation’s economic growth and stability are maintained and consistent. As the seeds of recovery are beginning to bloom, we owe our gratitude to the hard work and dedication of accounting and financial professionals for their tireless efforts to make businesses thrive, support the economy, and help people navigate the complexities of finance,” he further elaborated.

Seven professionals from various professional accounting bodies were recognised for their contribution to the profession and the nation. They are Alex Ooi Thiam Poh, Executive Officer of the Audit Oversight Board, Securities Commission Malaysia; Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad, Chairman of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, CIMB Bank Berhad and CIMB Bank PLC; Taufik Albar, Managing Director, Group Wholesale Banking at RHB Banking Group; Theresa Goh, CEO and Founder of TG Consulting Sdn Bhd; Toh Beng Siew, Head of Global Finance Services, Experian Malaysia; Dr Veerinderjeet Singh, Non-Executive Chairman, Tricor Malaysia; and Yasmin Mohd Ramzi, Board Member, TNB Integrated Learning Solutions & Senior General Manager, Strategy & Transformation Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

As part of Taylor's commitment to nurturing an interest in accounting among youths, high school students took part in the festival’s inter-school accounting competition and competed in the semi-final and grand finals. The competition judges were MIA and Taylor's Academics, who evaluated the students’ capabilities in their analytical, communication, and teamwork skills to solve real-life business problems for the competition. Team ‘Kungfu Chicken’ from SMK Tinggi Batu Pahat took home the championship title and was awarded RM5,000 cash prize.

“I entered this competition because my teacher recommended it to me, and I want to enhance my resume. This competition not only helps me gain experience for future jobs such as accounting, but I got to enhance my communication and networking skills as I met many of the Institution’s faculty members and industry partners who have significant, real-world experience in the profession. Such knowledge will prepare me for the challenges and opportunities of the complex business environment,” said Hang We Her, the leader of ‘Kungfu Chicken’.

TIAD’22 was sponsored by: Diamond Sponsor – MICPA x CA ANZ; Platinum Sponsors – GoKudos, TraTax; Gold Sponsors – ACCA, ATAREK Group, Baker Tilly Malaysia, CPA Australia, CROWE Malaysia, KPMG Malaysia, WHLK, and YYC & Co; and Silver Sponsors – AICPA & CIMA, CapBay and PKF Malaysia.