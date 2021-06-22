Celebrities fined RM19,000 for flouting SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Six celebrities and an event organiser were fined a total of RM19,000 for failing to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the movement control order (MCO) at an event at the Westin Hotel here on April 29.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said today following the completion of an investigation into the buka puasa event at the hotel, the Attorney-General’s Chambers ordered that Nurin Afiqah Zulkifli, Nur Heliza Helmi, Ahmad Faizal Yaakob, Wan Mawar Shahputri Wan Abdul Rashid and Siti Nur Iman Alysaa Shamsuddin be each issued with a RM1,500 compound summons for flouting the SOPs.

He said the six had failed to wear a face mask during the event.

Mohamad Zainal said the organiser of the event, Ariz Ramli of Rindu Raudah Sdn Bhd, was given a RM10,000 compound summons for failing to ensure guests at the event wore face masks.

He said all the summonses were issued on Monday.

Investigations into the case were initiated by police just days after photos of the event which was attended by the showbiz community was shared in the social media.