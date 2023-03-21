Celebrity entrepreneur Norjuma declared bankrupt

GEORGE TOWN: The High Court here today declared celebrity entrepreneur Norjuma Habib Mohamed (pix) bankrupt after failing to pay debts of RM260,400.00 to Fame Up Entertainment.

Deputy Registrar Siti Zulaikha Nordin recorded the bankruptcy order against Norjuma after hearing the creditor’s petition which was filed by the company in October last year.

Based on the creditors' petition, Fame Up Entertainment applied for a bankruptcy order against Norjuma as a debtor for failing to pay RM260,400 after being ordered by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Oct 12, 2021, to do so.

Lawyer Muhammad Hassanuddin Roslan, representing Fame Up Entertainment, when met outside the court, said the court adjudged Norjuma bankrupt after she failed to make the settlement for the creditor's petition.

“Today is the hearing date for the creditor’s petition but Norjuma failed to appear, which is for the third time,” he added.

He said a warrant of arrest had been issued against Norjuma by the Kuala Lumpur Court and the Shah Alam Court last year.

Present in court was Fame Up Entertainment owner Zuriawati Zaidi, 44.

For the record, Fame Up Entertainment filed two defamation suits against Norjuma in 2019 and 2020. -Bernama