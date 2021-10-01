Celebrity preacher called up by cops again

KUALA LUMPUR: A celebrity preacher was called up again yesterday by the police to facilitate investigations into sexual harassment allegations.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan(pix) said the preacher's wife was also called.

“The people are advised not to make any speculation and provocation that could affect the investigations,“ he said in a statement today.

In August, an investigation paper was opened into allegations of sexual harassment committed by the preacher.-Bernama