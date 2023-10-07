Censof secures RM13.4 million contract from SSM

PETALING JAYA: Censof Holdings Berhad, a technology holdings company specialising in financial management software solutions, has accepted the Letter of Acceptance from the Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (SSM) in relation to the financial management system project through its wholly owned subsidiary, Century Software (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (CSM), today.

The project, valued at RM13.4 million involves the development, supply, implementation, warranty, support, maintenance and licenses of the financial management system by CSM to SSM. The tenure of the project is for a period of six years, commencing from July 19, 2023 until July 18, 2029.

“We are honoured that the SSM, being the statutory body vested with the authority to regulate and oversee Malaysia’s corporate and business affairs, has selected Censof to provide end-to-end processes pertaining to its financial management system for its organisation. This project is undeniably a testament of our proven track record as a financial management system provider and it is expected to provide the Group’s earnings visibility for the next six years from the financial year ending March 31, 2024 onward. With this, I would like to express my gratitude to SSM for their confidence and trust in Censof to execute the project,” said Censof group managing director Ameer Shaik Mydin.

He further added, “Leveraging on our experience and expertise of over two decades, we are able to customise our solutions catering to the needs of our customers. We will continue to develop innovative financial management solutions for our customers and secure more contracts in the near future to further strengthen Censof’s position as the leading provider of financial management software solutions.”