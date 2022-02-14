Census 2020: Best platform to mainstream country’s development (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: The Report on Key Findings of the 2020 Population and Housing Census is the best platform to mainstream sustainable development in the country and increase its competitiveness at the international level.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the findings were very much needed so that the government could formulate targeted policies and distribute fairly the country’s wealth.

He said the census would be used as an evidence-based decision-making input in determining the per capita grants, key policy formulation and benchmark in measuring the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Apart from that, he said, the census also served as the latest benchmark for population-based indicators and assessment of achievements, as well as the production of small area statistics, which also focused on the need to measure the achievements of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and improve the living standards of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

“The statistics on the population and housing census can give a true picture of the current population in Malaysia, including the size, distribution, composition and the socio-economic characteristics of the population and housing.

“”Based on the information obtained, the government will be able to determine how government funding, worth billions of Ringgit, can be spent nationwide,“ he said when launching the Report on Key Findings of the 2020 Population and Housing Census here today.

Through this census, he said, the government could channel financial assistance to the deserving and needy, eradicate poverty and manage households in the lowest 40 per cent income group (B40), including the vulnerable and marginalised.

He said the Department of Statistics was also responsible for issuing the calculation on the household income according to categories B40, M40 and T20, whereby target groups, such as the elderly and persons with disabilities would not be left out.

“The detailed profile will be used to make plans and decisions on the public services required for each locality. It will also be used for the calculation of per capita income, formulation of policies for senior citizens and social planning,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said the information and data collected through the census would be used to assess the country’s current achievements where it would provide the best input in setting the country’s direction.

He said as an ‘upper middle income’ country with a large composition of young generation and students in the society, the government would also focus on preparing the young generation to face the challenges of IR4.0 by strengthening the school and university education curricula for a holistic education system.

The creation of employment opportunities would also be an important agenda in ensuring the well -being of Keluarga Malaysia, he added.-Bernama