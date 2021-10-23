Census of homeless in KL on Oct 27: DOSM

SHAH ALAM: The Kuala Lumpur branch of the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) will conduct a census on homeless people at Rumah Transit, Dang Wangi and Anjung Singgah, Chow Kit in the federal capital on Oct 27.

The Office of the 2020 Census Commissioner in a statement said that it is to ensure that no one is left behind in the census process where face-to-face census activities will continue until Oct 31.

The statement also informed that DOSM had implemented a programme to get in touch with homeless people at the Selangor state-level which was held in Klang, near here last night.

“Apart from Selangor, at the same time, DOSM conducted census on the homeless in Kelantan, Sarawak and Perlis simultaneously.

“After obtaining permission from the National Security Council (MKN), DOSM is allowed to carry out the Malaysia 2020 Population and Housing Census (Malaysia 2020 Census) face-to-face and the ‘Drop Off and Pick Up’ (DOPU) method during the National Recovery Plan (PPN) period including on homeless people, ”said the statement.

It added that the Malaysia 2020 Census by Computer Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI) will continue until Oct 31 to cover those who have not yet completed the census process.