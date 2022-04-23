Ceremony on Monday for paying last respects to Ali Hamsa

PUTRAJAYA: Those wishing to pay their last respects to former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa(pix), who died on Thursday (April 21), can do so at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here on Monday (April 25).

The Prime Minister's Department, in a statement today, said the ceremony for paying last respects will be held at Dewan Sheikh Daud Al-Fathoni, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque from 8 am to 9.45 am.

“Those wishing to pay their last respects are advised to arrive at the hall between 8 am and 9.45 am, before his remains are taken to the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery in Putrajaya at about 10.15 am for burial,“ the statement said.

Ali, 66, who served as the 13th KSN for six years from 2012, died at a hospital in Dublin, Ireland.

According to the statement, the coffin bearing his remains is scheduled to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 3 am on Monday, before being taken to the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.-Bernama