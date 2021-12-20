CGC offers BizBina-i flood relief financing to its MSMEs

KELANA JAYA: Credit Guarantee Corp Malaysia Bhd (CGC) is offering its BizBina-i financing to assist micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) whose business operations have been affected by the recent floods.

This financing scheme available to all CGC existing MSME customers is geared to alleviate the financial burden and assist them in resuming their business operations following this natural disaster.

BizBina-i is a direct financing scheme that enables MSMEs to secure financing up to RM200,000 (subject to terms and conditions) with a tenure of up to five years and six months (inclusive of a six-month moratorium on both principal and profit). MSMEs can leverage the BizBina-i facility for working capital and/or asset acquisition which will enable them to repair and purchase assets for commercial use as well as to replace damaged assets during the floods. More information on the BizBina-i financing facility is available at https://www.cgc.com.my/direct-financing/.

In his statement to the media, president and CEO Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak said: “CGC is with our MSME customers who have been affected by the recent floods. BizBina-i financing scheme aids our existing MSME customers as they face the brunt of the natural disaster. Our MSMEs are our top priority, and we are committed to assisting them to sustain their business operations during this challenging time.”

CGC is taking all measures to assist its MSME customers during this emergency and this includes assisting affected customers with rescheduling and restructuring of payments to ease their cash flow for business as well as providing prompt advisory assistance and support.

Customers in need of flood relief financing and information are advised to contact CGC’s client service centre at 03-7880 088 or email csc@cgc.com.my Alternatively, MSMEs can also reach out to any of our 16 branches nationwide. – Bernama