Challenges faced by teachers in Sabah’s rural areas to ensure smooth online PDPC session

SEMPORNA: Teachers, especially those teaching in rural and remote schools here, are facing challenges to ensure that the online Learning and Facilitating process (PDPC) runs smoothly during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

This is because some of their students, especially those living on islands and plantations, do not have efficient internet access, apart from not having facilities like computer, smartphone or other mobile devices that can facilitate the delivery process of online PDPC sessions.

Teacher Aslina Ali, 33, who teaches Geography at a secondary school about 10 kilometres from here, said some of her students who stay in plantations took three to four days to submit their assignments.

In accommodating the constraints facing her students to learn, Aslina said she gave her students a week to complete their assignments.

“I also seek help from students in the class Whatsapp group for them to inform their friends who do not have smartphone or access to the Internet on the school assignments.

Besides the constraints facing her students, Aslina said she would also encounter issues on poor internet connection when uploading assignments for more than 200 students under her charge.

However, Aslina is committed to conduct. the online PDPC sessions using a variety of applications, including WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Classroom.

Sharing Aslina’s problems is Nur Faraheka Abdullah, 28, an English teacher at a primary school in a plantation in Lahad Datu, about 89 kilometres from the Lahad Datu town.

“What I did was to call the students concerned to tell them about their school assignments based on their text books. I’ll check their work when the school reopens,” she added.

Another teacher, Siti Aminah Amir, 28, who teaches Islamic Education at a primary school in the interiors of Kunak, said her students’ involvement in PDPC session was very limited because not all of them had internet access.

Siti Aminah said she uses the short messaging system to give assignments to her students using their text books as reference. -Bernama