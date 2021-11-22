Challenges in training travel agents

UNLIKE the hospitality sector that encompasses accommodation, food and beverage, where industry personnel receive regular training, few people in the travel industry are formally trained. They include travel agents, tour operators and tourism transporters.

Although the National Occupational Skills Standards (NOSS) have been developed for almost all jobs in the travel trade, there are hardly any NOSS-based training programme offered in the market, except for tourist guide training courses that have been conducted since 1964.

Interestingly, the National Training and Certification Craft Board was established only in 1971, the National Vocational Training Council in 1989, and renamed Department of Skills Development in 2006. It is the custodian of all NOSS in Malaysia.

NOSS-based training programmes are great for blue-collar jobs as apprentices get to acquire skills in training centres that are not much different from real workplaces but not so in the travel business, as many jobs require much interaction between colleagues, customers and suppliers.

NOSS-based training may take up to 2,400 hours or two years to complete Level 1, 2 and 3, and 1,200 hours ,or one year, for Level 3 only, such as for tourist guides. Fortunately, Department of Skills Development made an exception and reduced training hours to only 500 for normal tourist guide training courses,

Sadly, there is a dearth of NOSS-based training courses for other travel industry jobs offered by the Department of Skills Development accredited centres, as demand had been poor since the mid-1990s. Over the years, even responses for one-day training seminars organised by travel associations had been lukewarm.

In recent years, about the only courses that travel industry personnel have been attending were the compulsory Travel and Tours Management Course for successful applicants of new business licences, and the Travel and Tours Enhancement Course for renewal.

As there are several modules in each course, the unit on marketing is limited to only one and a half hours. It would be difficult to learn something well within such a short time. As such, the time spent would be limited to raising awareness and realising the importance of several areas.

It should also be noted that so-called travel agents are a mixed bag. Some are so successful that even tourism professors would not be able to hold a candle to them, while many could be outright ignorant or totally indifferent. No one will be satisfied if all were to be trained together.

Also, each have their own products and niche markets. Those running travel agencies sell only products for their principals, such as airline seats, hotel rooms, theme park rides and so on. On the other hand, tour operators must create their own tour packages and market their services.

Then, there are companies offering tourism vehicles that come with drivers and others that are driven by customers. Operating tour buses and vans and offering rent-a-car service are different kettles of fish altogether and are usually handled by different departments or companies.

While Tourism Malaysia (TM) promotes the whole country using various themes, destinations, attractions, cultures, foods and shopping to the mass audience, tour operators can only target customers in niche market segments, given their limited resources and the need to focus.

While only a few initiatives by TM are suitable for individual tour operators, inbound and domestic tour companies should piggy ride and take advantage of TM’s efforts. They ought to be aware and make full use of such opportunities, but many appear to be operating in silos.

However, when it comes to digital marketing, success is not guaranteed as there are thousands, if not millions, of competitors online. But failure is certain for those that do not make full use of the internet. Those not using emails and social media to communicate are relics of the past.

To learn the basics of digital marketing well will take at least two full days. Hence, within one and a half hours only, participants could be briefed on the role and activities of TM. But on digital marketing, there is time to scratch the surface only for those who are totally new.

However, those serious on digital marketing have taken the initiatives to learn on their own, either by attending physical or online courses, or self-taught through trial and error. As such, they can find briefings given within 90 minutes are of little use and even boring to them.

Likewise, those not using social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to promote their business are not going to change much after a short briefing. In fact, most of their websites are so weak that visitors would leave within seconds.

Yet it is not rocket science to improve their websites by leaps and bounds, as they can easily learn and copy from existing websites of leading competitors. It is best described in a proverb “You can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make him drink”.

While it can be futile to brief on digital marketing for some, it can also be beneficial for others, as in all training programmes. While the contents of a module are important, effective learning can only take place when there is a good trainer and trainees are eager to share and learn.

YS Chan is a master trainer for Mesra Malaysia and an Asean Tourism Master Trainer. He is also a tourism and transport business consultant and writer, and researcher for the Travel Industry Occupational Framework published by the Department of Skills Development. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com