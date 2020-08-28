Champion of the underprivileged

IN TIMES of crisis, heroes emerge. One such hero is 27-year-old Asmah Kadir.

When the country was put under the movement control order to stem the spread of Covid-19, she reached out to those who were most in need to give them a helping hand.

She sailed across a sea and climbed up numerous hills in Tawau, Sabah, to bring food and other essentials to communities stranded in remote areas, despite the fact that her own family was struggling to manage just like many others.

It was her father’s struggles that spurred her on. As soon as the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he lost his job as a daily wage construction worker. Making ends meet was a problem, but a little help came in the form of a government grant.

But that was not the case for her father’s colleagues, many of whom were foreigners and not entitled to state assistance.

“They had little or no food,” she told theSun. “One day, my father bought several bags of rice with the little money we had and distributed it to his former colleagues.”

Asmah then took it a step further. With contributions in cash and dry food from family and friends, she became a lifeline for others struggling to survive the onslaught of the health crisis.

Her efforts eventually led to a crowdfunding effort called “Projek Kita Prihatin” that was launched on April 7. Five days later, she had collected more than RM11,000 and with that, she was able to help 1,500 families in 50 different localities in Tawau.

Asmah had earlier offered her services to several non-governmental organisations in their efforts to help those in distress because of Covid-19 but was told that it was not a job for women.

Today, most of the volunteers in her outfit are women. Her effort has spread to other parts of Sabah, and new versions of Projek Kita Prihatin have sprung up in Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu and Kunak.

For Fahmi Arifin and his wife, who are chief executive officer and director respectively of Prism Technic (M) Sdn Bhd, the priority was to ensure their employees got paid.

Both of them gave up three months of their salaries so that the staff could continue to get paid.

“The company had enough money to last only until April. When I discussed the matter with my wife, all she said was: ‘Save our workers, they have been loyal to us for years’.”

