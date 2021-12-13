  2. Home

Champions League last 16 draw to be redone

UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti holds the name of Villarreal CF during the Champions League round of 16 draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday. – AFPPIX/UEFA/Richard Juilliart

PARIS: The draw for the Champions League last 16 ties will be conducted again after a technical error in the software which advises officials which teams can and cannot be paired together, UEFA said on Monday.

"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16," UEFA said in a statement.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 10pm Monday Malaysian time."