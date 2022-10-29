Chance to fly RMAF aircraft at Pahang AKM roadshow

KUANTAN: Visitors to the Pahang Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) roadshow will get to experience ‘flying’ a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft at the grounds of Darul Makmur Stadium here.

Defence Ministry Defence Industry Division secretary Fazidah Mustafa said it was one of the attractions that would be different for visitors and hoped that RMAF fans would not miss out on this opportunity.

“We have a simulator that visitors can try for themselves and feel what it’s like to fly and land a jet fighter, and it’ll be an attraction for those who want to know what it’s like having a military career,” she told Bernama here today.

The Defence Ministry is leading the three-day Pahang AKM roadshow, which began yesterday, and the roadshow was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

Fazidah said there was also a career exhibition for all three branches of the military and registrations for reserves.

In addition, visitors can also view military assets, including the GEMPITA 8x8 vehicle, Command Rover GK Mk-1, 7-ton Radar Skyguard and the VAMTAC.

Two Agusta 109 LOH helicopters, the light MD530G attack chopper, a LIPAN BARA armoured vehicle, 105mm cannons, 155mm cannons, a High Mobility Tactical Vehicle (HMTV) and two ACV ADNAN armoured vehicles are also on display, she added.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) meanwhile is exhibiting its special forces’ diving equipment and other sophisticated weaponry and aircraft replicas.

Besides the grounds of Darul Makmur Stadium, the event is also being held at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre (SASICC) here from 9 am to 9 pm with various programmes, including an exhibition by small and medium enterprises, and sales of basic necessities and essentials.-Bernama