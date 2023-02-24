Chance to view Manchester City's EPL trophy in Sunway Pyramid

KUALA LUMPUR: Football fans in Malaysia will have an opportunity to view the Manchester City FC’s 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) trophy in person today and tomorrow.

The trophy will be on display at the Football Republic in Sunway Pyramid Mall from 4 pm to 9 pm today and from 3 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday) as part of Manchester City’s World Trophy Tour to celebrate with fans.

Puma Malaysia country manager Steven Tan hoped fans would be inspired to keep up their love for football and continue pushing the game forward after witnessing the trophy in person.

“The EPL trophy is arguably one of the most coveted items in all of sports history. It symbolises the pinnacle of the most popular sport in one of the most popular professional leagues in the world, and it is here today to give the fans a taste of what it’s like when hard work pays off.

“This trophy represents the very beauty and essence of football, and we have brought it here to celebrate that very fact,” he said in a statement.

The tour will also include celebration of the club’s championship with in-store Manchester City branding and priceless merchandise such as signed player jerseys, Manchester City-branded footballs and memorabilia.

The Citizens, under the charge of Spaniard Pep Guardiola, lifted their fourth EPL title in five years in the 2021-22 season. -Bernama