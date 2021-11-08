Changes in priorities leave companies short-handed

PETALING JAYA: For many employees around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought a sense of clarity in their life and career choices, and this has put employers on the edge.

All over the world, industries are facing a shortage of workers and it is not all because of the economic impact of the infection.

While many have lost their jobs, millions more are rethinking their career priorities or have consciously chosen to leave their current employment.

Anthony Klotz, a psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University, refers to the new phenomenon as “The Great Resignation”.

Basically, as he explains it, the events of the pandemic have prompted people to take a step back to re-evaluate their life.

For a start, the need for social distancing has altered the work culture, and many people have been forced to work from home.

As the economy opens up again, many are reassessing how they want to continue working.

A Microsoft 2021 Work Trend Index revealed that 41% of employees are considering quitting their current employment this year. In August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs.

In Germany, one-third of all businesses are short of skilled workers and there are at least 400,000 skilled job positions to be filled. In India’s tech industry, the attrition rate has risen 23%. In the same sector in China, there is a shortage of workers.

Many low-wage garment workers in Vietnam have not returned to the factories.

It is the same in Malaysia. A recent survey by Randstad Malaysia, a human resource solutions provider, shows one in four in the Gen Z (aged 18 to 24) and Millennial (aged 25 to 34) generations plan to switch jobs this year.

Catherine Chen, founder of OKRscoaches.com, which helps companies close the gap between strategies and execution, noted that the desire to work from home has always existed, and had only strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now, technology has shown that the dream of working from home can become a reality, thereby validating that it is possible to work from remote locations,” she told theSun.

She also cited a survey done in July by accounting firm Ernst and Young which revealed that half of Malaysian employees are prepared to quit their jobs unless they are given the choice to work remotely.

“We are now in a new world where jobs and careers are concerned. The sooner your company starts planning for the great resignation, the better.”

Chen also pointed out that the expansion of global online freelancing platforms has also raise the prospects for independent or informal work. “This will only accelerate the great resignation,” she added.

On the other hand Nia Nuryamien Rosli, HR executive at Vandewiele Malaysia, does not consider the phenomenon quite that significant in Malaysia, as shown in data from the Malaysian Employers Federation.

She pointed out that several factors lead people to quit their jobs, but the reasons vary for employees from one generation to another.

“I feel job satisfaction is the most significant factor. If I do not appreciate the task I’m assigned to I would rather quit,” she told theSun.

“Remuneration vis-a-vis responsibility and personal needs is another factor, she said. “Am I paid enough for the responsibility given to me? Do I get work-life balance? These are some of the factors we consider,” she said.

Nia Nuryamien said many people also desire flexibility, place importance on mental health and well-being, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, she said, people also place a lot of importance on job security, especially now.

“We must treat employees like adults, not kids, because the workplace is not a kindergarten or a school; we must treat employees humanely, as we would like to be treated; understanding and communication are the keys,” she added.