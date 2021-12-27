Changkat Jong residents tired of perennial house cleaning after flood

TELUK INTAN: “I am getting tired of cleaning up my house filled with mud due to flood every year,” groaned Rashidah Darus , 32, one of the villagers of Kampung Batu 7 ½, Lorong Mesra in Changkat Jong here who just returned to her house after floodwater subsided yesterday.

She has been living there for 10 years with her husband, Zaini Mohd Imran, 45, and six children who were earlier sheltered at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abdul Rahman Talib when their house located near Sungai Batang Padang was inundated with some areas reaching the neck level of an adult.

According to her, floods in the area were getting worst in the past few years and each time flood happens, most house appliances such as electrical equipment and furniture were destroyed and damaged.

“I bought most of the electrical appliances on installment and before I could finish paying, they have been destroyed. I just could not save anyone of them as the water came in very fast, all I could think of was saving myself and my children.

“I will take a week to clean up the house. While cleaning, I would find sometimes find a cobra or two hiding under the piles of clothes, “ she said when met by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Zakiah Hussain, 61, who was could not hold back her tears during the interview, said her whole house was covered with mud while the furniture and electrical appliances were destroyed and I only managed to save my car grant and personal identification documents in the incident last week.

“I cried when I entered my mud-filled house and the enormous task of cleaning everything confronting me,” said Zakiah who has been living in the village for 20 years.

Rohayu Rasli, 32, said there were also many challenges when cleaning the house, especially when coming across centipedes all over the house.

“It is really tiring washing everything, I am getting tired of this perennial calamity, “ said Rohayu who has been living in the house with her husband and three children for 10 years.

Yesterday, two PPS in Hilir Perak which were opened a week ago, following floods were closed at 12.30 pm when the stagnated floodwater finally receded and 95 victims from 24 families were allowed to return home.-Bernama