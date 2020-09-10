Character or credentials?

PETALING JAYA: Wisdom, good character and common sense count more than paper qualifications for people seeking political office.

Unfortunately, many politicians in Malaysia, even those who are highly qualified academically, lack such characteristics, according to two political analysts.

“What is more important is to know how to be a leader,” Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said yesterday.

His view is shared by Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia, who told theSun that while paper qualifications could add value to a politician’s credentials, “it does not matter at the end of the day”.

Meanwhile, Dr Jeniri Amir of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak said: “I would not want a prime minister who does not have some academic qualification.”

The trio were commenting on a claim that Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin was in possession of a dubious degree.

His academic qualification, or lack thereof, came to light after he alleged that Universiti Malaysia Sabah student Veveonah Mosibin was just “pretending” when she was seen in a YouTube video climbing up a tree to get internet access in her village of Kampung Sepatalang in Sabah.

Veveonah had said in the video that she needed an internet connection so she could take an online examination.

Sivamurugan pointed out that there have been many politicians who did not have paper qualifications, but voters continued to put them in office.

“The voters can see the value in them beyond their academic achievements.”

He cited former Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Syed Razak Syed Zain and former human resources deputy minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar as leaders who have won the trust of voters despite their lack of paper qualifications.

Mahfuz, who is Pokok Sena MP, was once thought to have a degree from a foreign university but he quickly clarified that the information was false.

Azizuddin said qualifications without wisdom is meaningless.

“Once you are appointed as a minister, you have to talk based on facts and figures, not emotions,” he said.

“To make it in politics, it is more important to have experience, wisdom and the ability to communicate well.”

However, Jeniri is of the view that ministers should be educated at the highest level.

“It’s 2020. It’s better to have politicians who are university graduates who can lead in (both) urban and rural areas,” he said.

“The more qualified you are, the better your credentials.

Malaysians are now more politically conscious, and there are many highly educated people in the country.”

He said people would not have a lot of confidence in a person who is not highly qualified academically.

On the issue of using fake university degrees, Sivamurugan said some politicians do it just to show that they have something different from their peers.

“They want to appear ‘stronger’ compared with others so that it would be easier to convince voters to trust them,” he said.

On the same issue, political analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee said the obsession with titles and honours is not confined to falsifying educational qualifications.

“It is rampant in Malaysia’s amalgam of feudal and post-feudal culture.

“Buying positions or polishing officialdom and the higher authorities or plagiarism in academia appears to be par for the course in our system,” he said.

“Besides, those who practise it have not been punished.

“Some go on to higher positions or are given prominent positions despite their absence of credible credentials.”

“This obsession with titles is not only found among politicians. It is noticeable in all sectors and occupational groups of society,” he added.

